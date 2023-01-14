Positively Georgia
City of Atlanta opening two warming centers

(25 News)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Atlanta will open two warming centers as frigid temperatures blast the metro area.

The centers will be at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Lane NW and Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave. NE. They will be open from 8 p.m. Jan. 13 to 8 a.m. Jan. 14 and 8 p.m. Jan. 14 to 8 p.m. Jan. 15.

The city will also provide transportation to the warming centers from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor St.

