Community Teen Coalition to help communities hit by tornado

Philip Kirkland posted this photo to Facebook showing tornado damage in Adel, Georgia, Jan. 22, 2017.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Community Teen Coalition in partnership with Kroger Company, Target Corporation, and This Is It BBQ will help families hit by the recent tornado, according to a press release.

The Community Teen Coalition will provide Griffin and Spalding communities with free groceries, hot meals, and over 50 volunteers starting Jan.16.

RELATED: Vigil planned Saturday after 100+ homes damaged, destroyed in LaGrange tornado.

According to the Community Teen Coalition, the food giveaway will take place in the parking lot of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church at 132 West Cherry Street in Griffin.

For more information about the Community Teen Coalition please visit www.ctc-inc.org.

