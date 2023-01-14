Finding something in the wreckage after severe weather strikes McDonough

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday night, phones alerted to a possible tornado near downtown McDonough. Jordon Gray was working on Griffin St. at Gray’s Jeweler’s when the storm rolled in. He watched as a neighboring business’s roof flew off.

“I saw the roof come off and debris flying, and I know Mother Nature was a force to be messing with,’ Said Gray.

On Friday, crews were working to repair the roof and fix water damage at F&F Floor Covering and Carpet in McDonough. A video from the owner’s daughter Stacy Cronan, shows the mangled roof twisted around a power pole on the other side of the street. Cronan got the alert and left the building 15 minutes earlier. She is thankful they left and no one was seriously hurt.

“God was definitely intervening and looked out for us,” said Cronan.

Neighbors held flashlights, picked up debris, and offered a helping hand.

“Everybody stepped in, all of our family and friends and the community stepped in and were just in the remodeling process right now and I just know God has taken care of us,” said Cronan.

While water dripped from the ceiling in their showroom, their crews helped others with water damage to their homes.

“We aren’t quitters, were going to stay open, we want to help people in our situation, that’s what we do,” said Cronan.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.