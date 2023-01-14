First Alert Forecast: Cold and Windy Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Saturday, everyone! Keep out that winter wear as you will need it again today.

Clouds will decrease through the morning leaving us with sunny skies for the afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

While it will be sunny, it will be breezy. Winds will be out of the northwest anywhere between 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 30mph.

The wind will make it feel like the teens through the morning, and near or below freezing through the entire day. If you are headed to the Dawgs parade bundle up!

Sunday will kick off a warming trend for us as we will be in the mid to upper 50s-- expect mid to upper 60′s by Wednesday of next week.

We have a First Alert for widespread rain Tuesday and Thursday, so circle those days on your calendar.

