Griffin man partially paralyzed after tree hits home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a story of survival that had an entire Griffin neighborhood cheering last Thursday night, even after an EF-3 tornado ravaged their homes.

A 30,000-pound tree fell on top of 41-year-old Jonas Bush, but now he’s on the road to recovery.

Atlanta News First went back to his home on Chappell Street and spoke to his daughter with his daughter.

Alayassa Roberts, “It’s a blessing, a true blessing.” after her father finally made it onto the stretcher.

Griffin Fire Rescue crews spent three hours working to excavate him from underneath the foundation of their home and the 30,000-pound tree.

“They got him out!” neighbors cheered as they looked on from their driveways.

“They wouldn’t let me see him when they got him up from everything.” Alayassa Roberts said.

“It was so, so bad. I mean it was good because I was happy but I was like really sad at the moment because we always play fight and talk junk to each other. If anything would have happened to him it would have broken my heart.”

The hospital revealed it wouldn’t be a quick recovery.

“Due to [the] refrigerator and the tree and all of the heavy items that we’re on him it kind of partially paralyzed him from the waist down.”

Her dad will have to learn how to walk again with physical therapy.

Roberts said he will remain in the intensive care unit until he’s cleared to go home, but she said her dad has already beat the odds once, “He going to get back right, we going to say that! And we can play fight again trust me!” Roberts said.

She says her father is also able to move his arms and his head and he’s been able to communicate. He spent Friday getting MRI’s and resting.

