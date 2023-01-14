Husband stabbed his wife to death in LaGrange, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange man is facing murder charges after stabbing his wife, according to police.

The LaGrange Police Department says that officers responded to the 300 block of Lukken Industrial Drive in reference to a traffic crash on Friday evening.

Upon arrival, one of the drivers involved in the crash told officers that he had just stabbed his wife and that she was at their house at 910 Troup Street. The driver was identified as Timothy Mobley and immediately detained.

When officers responded to the given address, they found a female who died from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was later identified as Miranda Mobley. The husband, Timothy Mobley, was arrested and charged with murder.

