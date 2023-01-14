National Weather Service officials to survey tornado damage across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - National Weather Service officials are expected to survey the damage to areas across Georgia that were impacted by the tornado on Thursday.

After a tornado ripped through multiple areas of North Georgia on Thursday, many homeowners and business owners are looking to clean up the damage.

Many businesses and homes were ripped from their foundation and many buildings and vehicles were crushed by down trees after the tornado on Thursday.

Officials have also warned of scammers who try to take advantage of people who are cleaning up storm damage.

