Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police search for 19-year-old wanted for fatal shooting in Lilburn

Photo of man wanted in connection to fatal Lilburn shooting
Photo of man wanted in connection to fatal Lilburn shooting(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LILBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man on Friday.

According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a shooting at the 1400 block of Fox Forest Court SW in Lilburn around 12:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man identified as Felipe Velasco with a gunshot wound inside the residence.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the man wanted as 19-year-old Miguel Rodriguez. He has warrants out for his arrest for felony murder and aggravated assault, officials said.

Police officials say Rodriquez is known to drive a Jeep wrangler with Georgia tag “XEG482.”

Investigators believe “the motive for the shooting is domestic related.”

If anyone has any information to share in this case or has information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stage and chairs set up inside Sanford Stadium for championship celebration.
UGA fans pouring into Athens ahead of championship celebration
UGA fans pouring into Athens ahead of championship celebration
knife with police lights
Husband stabbed his wife to death in LaGrange, police say
As tornado damage mounts, it’s unclear how much aid could come from state, feds