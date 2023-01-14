Police search for 19-year-old wanted for fatal shooting in Lilburn

LILBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man on Friday.

According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a shooting at the 1400 block of Fox Forest Court SW in Lilburn around 12:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man identified as Felipe Velasco with a gunshot wound inside the residence.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the man wanted as 19-year-old Miguel Rodriguez. He has warrants out for his arrest for felony murder and aggravated assault, officials said.

Police officials say Rodriquez is known to drive a Jeep wrangler with Georgia tag “XEG482.”

Investigators believe “the motive for the shooting is domestic related.”

If anyone has any information to share in this case or has information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

