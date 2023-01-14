Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Rollover crash in Duluth under investigation

Rollover crash under investigation in Duluth
Rollover crash under investigation in Duluth(Duluth Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A rollover crash is under investigation in Duluth on Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to the area of Abbotts Bridge Road near Abbotts Pointe Drive around 11:30 a.m. after reports of a crash.

One driver was cited in connection to the crash. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.

Authorities say minor injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police in Atlanta searching for missing 24-year-old woman Alexis R. Young
Atlanta police search for missing 24-year-old woman
A home just north of downtown Griffin.
National Weather Service officials to survey tornado damage across Georgia
As tornado damage amounts, it’s unclear how much relief aid could come from state, feds
Officials warn of contractor scams after tornado damages parts of Georgia
Fans brave the cold to wait for championship parade in Athens