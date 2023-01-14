Rollover crash in Duluth under investigation

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A rollover crash is under investigation in Duluth on Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to the area of Abbotts Bridge Road near Abbotts Pointe Drive around 11:30 a.m. after reports of a crash.

One driver was cited in connection to the crash. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.

Authorities say minor injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

