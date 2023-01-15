UGA player among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officials in Athens-Clarke County say two people were killed and two people were injured after their vehicle lost control, and went off the road, and struck several poles and trees.

According to Athens-Clarke County officials, around 2:45 a.m. a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling south on Barnett Shoals Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the road before striking two power poles and several trees.

A passenger identified as 20-year-old University of Georgia football player Devin Wilock died at the scene, officials confirmed. The driver identified as 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy was rushed to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

The Bulldogs recently celebrated winning their second consecutive national championship at a parade in Athens on Saturday.

Athens-Clarke County officials say a 26-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

