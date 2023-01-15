22-year-old man shot in Fulton County, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Fulton County on Friday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to 3030 Continental Colony Parkway in Fulton County after receiving a person shot call.

Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old male who had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was conscious and shortly transported to the hospital.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the victim was walking from the store when someone inside a vehicle began shooting at him.

There is no word on what caused the shooting.

