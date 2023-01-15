Firefighters rescue female ‘trapped’ in a southwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One female victim was rescued after being trapped in a fire on the second floor of an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to Shamrock Gardens at the 1800 block of Honeysuckle Lane around 10:27 a.m. after reports of a water heater on fire

Crews arrived to heavy fire showing on the roof of a three-story, multi-family apartment building.

According to Atlanta fire officials, “firefighters removed one female victim who was trapped in a second-floor apartment unit.”

According to Atlanta fire officials, “firefighters began an offensive fire attack before evacuating the structure and switching to a defensive operation.”

Massive fire at southwest Atlanta apartment complex (Atlanta News First)

Authorities including a Grady Emergency Medical Services ambulance responded to the scene.

Atlanta News First cameras observed heavy smoke coming from the roof of the apartment building.

There is no word on if any injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

