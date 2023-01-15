Positively Georgia
Clayton County police discover ‘driver shot’ after crash

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County authorities are investigating after a crash led to a fatal shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the area of I-75 at Old Dixie Road after reports of a crash around 5:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers “discovered the driver had been shot.”

The driver was rushed to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, according to officials.

The identity of the driver has not been released by officials at this time.

It is unclear what led up to this incident.

This remains under investigation.

