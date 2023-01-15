Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Fatal shooting under investigation in northeast Atlanta

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday evening.

According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to the 8200 block of Brookwood Valley Circle in northeast Atlanta around 11:32 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

Police found a man who had gunshot wounds on the scene. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to investigators, the “victim was engaged in an altercation” that led to the victim being shot.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) celebrates after a touchdown with offensive lineman...
UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County
FILE - President Joe Biden and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., enter Ebenezer Baptist Church, on...
President Joe Biden to touch on voting rights in sermon celebrating MLK
President Biden to speak at Ebenezer Baptist Church
Photo of man accused of kidnapping girl in Rockdale County
Rockdale County Sheriff searching for girl believed to be kidnapped by armed man