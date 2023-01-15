Fatal shooting under investigation in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday evening.

According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to the 8200 block of Brookwood Valley Circle in northeast Atlanta around 11:32 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

Police found a man who had gunshot wounds on the scene. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to investigators, the “victim was engaged in an altercation” that led to the victim being shot.

The shooting remains under investigation.

