First Alert Forecast: Sunny Sunday in store ahead of unsettled weather pattern

Widespread rain on the way Tuesday and Thursday
Sunny and cool today ahead of a warmer and unsettled week.
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Sunday, everyone! A really nice day on tap with sunshine taking up most of the day and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will build tomorrow ahead of a couple of weather systems that will transition us into an unsettled pattern for much of the week.

Tuesday is a First Alert for our first round of widespread rain. Expect rain to become more widespread and steady just in time for the morning commute. Rain will become more spotty by the evening.

Wednesday more showers surge in from the south ahead of another substantial rain chance Thursday. Thursday is another First Alert due to rain that will be most widespread in the morning and gradually taper off through the evening. A few thunderstorms are also possible Thursday. Severe weather isn’t a sure bet right now, but we will keep a close eye on that potential in the days to come.

Friday brings a brief break from the rain before more showers return to kick off the weekend.

Mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s today.
Widespread rain returns for the morning commute Tuesday
Rain and isolated storms possible Thursday morning into the early evening
Mostly sunny today ahead of unsettled and warm week
