Home Depot Foundation to help Griffin community hit by tornado on Jan. 12

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hope Depot Foundation will provide Griffin residents with nearly 1,000 disaster relief kits and supplies on Jan.16, according to a release. Trucks with 936 kits and 19 pallets of water will be delivered to a community distribution site in Griffin to be given out to people in need.

The disaster relief kits, which include garbage bags, paper towels, cleaners, hand sanitizer, scour pads, gloves, and N95 masks in 5-gallon buckets, were assembled ahead of disaster season at the Home Depot distribution center in McDonough.

Volunteers will then head out into the community to help clear a neighborhood that is filled with downed trees and debris. Dozens of volunteers will spend the rest of the day helping neighbors and working to clean up the area of Ridgeview Drive and Meadowlark Drive.

