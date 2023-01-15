Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Home Depot Foundation to help Griffin community hit by tornado on Jan. 12

Tornado damage on Chappell Street just north of downtown Griffin. A man on this street had to...
Tornado damage on Chappell Street just north of downtown Griffin. A man on this street had to be rescued from his home after a tree fell on it, injuring him.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hope Depot Foundation will provide Griffin residents with nearly 1,000 disaster relief kits and supplies on Jan.16, according to a release. Trucks with 936 kits and 19 pallets of water will be delivered to a community distribution site in Griffin to be given out to people in need.

The disaster relief kits, which include garbage bags, paper towels, cleaners, hand sanitizer, scour pads, gloves, and N95 masks in 5-gallon buckets, were assembled ahead of disaster season at the Home Depot distribution center in McDonough.

Volunteers will then head out into the community to help clear a neighborhood that is filled with downed trees and debris. Dozens of volunteers will spend the rest of the day helping neighbors and working to clean up the area of Ridgeview Drive and Meadowlark Drive.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that...
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) takes food from fans during the second half of the...
UGA fan met player Devin Willock one day before his death
fire truck generic photo
One found dead after ‘fully engulfed’ fire in Fayette County
File graphic of an ambulance.
Clayton County police discover ‘driver shot’ after crash