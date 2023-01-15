Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

One found dead after ‘fully engulfed’ fire in Fayette County

fire truck generic photo
fire truck generic photo(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after authorities in Fayette County found a person after a “fully engulfed” fire at a home early Sunday morning.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Porter Road around 2:25 a.m. to help firefighters who were fighting a fire at the home.

One victim was found dead by fire officials, according to Fayette County Sheriff’s Office officials.

The victim has not been identified by officials at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File graphic of an ambulance.
Clayton County police discover ‘driver shot’ after crash
Fire at southwest Atlanta apartment complex under investigation
Firefighters rescue female ‘trapped’ in a southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) celebrates after a touchdown with offensive lineman...
UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County
FILE - President Joe Biden and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., enter Ebenezer Baptist Church, on...
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Ebenezer Baptist Church