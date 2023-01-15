One found dead after ‘fully engulfed’ fire in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after authorities in Fayette County found a person after a “fully engulfed” fire at a home early Sunday morning.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Porter Road around 2:25 a.m. to help firefighters who were fighting a fire at the home.

One victim was found dead by fire officials, according to Fayette County Sheriff’s Office officials.

The victim has not been identified by officials at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

