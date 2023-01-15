Positively Georgia
Prayer vigil for LaGrange tornado victims

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Troup County residents gathered in LaGrange on Saturday to pray for tornado victims.

The vigil, which was held in Lafayette Square, also gave officials an opportunity to update the community on clean-up efforts.

As of Saturday, 140 homes were damaged and several families were displaced by Thursday’s storm.

Now, community members are coming together to help their neighbors.

People like Danny Gardner and his church are stepping up.

According to Gardner, New Life Apostolic Church on Cooley Road will be providing food on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. for those impacted.

“All the first responders, anybody involved, all the victims,” Gardner said.

Officials reminded residents they are going to do whatever was necessary to restore this community.

