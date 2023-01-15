Rockdale County Sheriff searching for girl believed to be kidnapped by armed man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Rockdale County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a girl reported as kidnapped on Saturday.

According to officials, a man identified as Aric Nigel Flemister allegedly kidnapped a girl named Aviana Nadia Edwards.

Officials say Flemister was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra with tag# SAE7105 the last time he was seen with Edwards.

Officials add “Flemister is armed and should be considered dangerous.”

If you have any information on the location of Flemister or Edwards or the vehicle they are believed to be in, please contact Investigator Donald Sims at 770-278-8174 or patrick.sims@rockdalecountyga.gov.

