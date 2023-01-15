Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Rockdale County Sheriff searching for girl believed to be kidnapped by armed man

Photo of man accused of kidnapping girl in Rockdale County
Photo of man accused of kidnapping girl in Rockdale County(Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Rockdale County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a girl reported as kidnapped on Saturday.

According to officials, a man identified as Aric Nigel Flemister allegedly kidnapped a girl named Aviana Nadia Edwards.

Officials say Flemister was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra with tag# SAE7105 the last time he was seen with Edwards.

Officials add “Flemister is armed and should be considered dangerous.”

If you have any information on the location of Flemister or Edwards or the vehicle they are believed to be in, please contact Investigator Donald Sims at 770-278-8174 or patrick.sims@rockdalecountyga.gov.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., enter Ebenezer Baptist Church, on...
President Joe Biden to touch on voting rights in sermon celebrating MLK
Cleanup effort begins in Cobb County after storms ravage businesses and homes
Home destroyed in tornado in LaGrange.
Prayer vigil for LaGrange tornado victims
Kentucky State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting.
22-year-old man shot in Fulton County, investigation underway