16-year-old missing from Newton County home, officials say

Newton County Sheriff's Office
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl.

16-year-old Earnesha Morgan was reported missing on Jan. 13 from her home in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Earnesha is described as 5-feet-7-inches and 180 pounds.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the NCSO at 678-625-1400.

