Ambassador Andrew Young teams up with World Peace Revival to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At 90 years old, former Atlanta Mayor and civil rights icon Ambassador Andrew Young is still working to facilitate peace and unity across the country.

“The call and the cry for peace on Earth is absolutely necessary for the survival of the planet,” Young said. “We’ve got to work to have peace here, and we’ve been pretty diligent in trying.”

Young has joined forces with the World Peace Revival. It’s a movement of prayer, kindness, and unity inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The organization is asking people to spread positive stories and post prayers online using the hashtag #billionprayers.

“If we put God back into it and have billions of prayers and people on one accord, we will see dramatic shifts happening in our community,” King Randall with World Peace Revival said.

On April 1, the World Peace Revival will host a Peace Walk in Atlanta and unveil a new statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior in the Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park.

The statue will be unveiled just days before the 55th anniversary of MLK’s assassination, which serves as a staunch reminder to keep working towards a peaceful community.

“We have got to learn to live together as brothers and sisters, or we will perish together as fools,” Young said.

