An estimated 400+ utility poles broken during storm in Butts County, official says

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of families in Butts County are still without power after severe storms swept through the state last week that spawned tornadoes and caused major damage across several counties.

Two tornadoes touched down in the county Thursday, knocking out power and even breaking utility poles into pieces.

Deputy County Manager J. Michael Brewer says an estimated 400+ utility poles were broken, and, in some areas, the entire power grid has to be rebuilt.

Brewer says power companies are asking for patience from residents as crews from several states are currently in Butts County helping to get power restored.

