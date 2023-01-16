Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

An estimated 400+ utility poles broken during storm in Butts County, official says

Storm damage in Butts County, Georgia on Jan. 12, 2023.
Storm damage in Butts County, Georgia on Jan. 12, 2023.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of families in Butts County are still without power after severe storms swept through the state last week that spawned tornadoes and caused major damage across several counties.

Two tornadoes touched down in the county Thursday, knocking out power and even breaking utility poles into pieces.

Deputy County Manager J. Michael Brewer says an estimated 400+ utility poles were broken, and, in some areas, the entire power grid has to be rebuilt.

Brewer says power companies are asking for patience from residents as crews from several states are currently in Butts County helping to get power restored.

PHOTOS:

Caption

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ambassador Andrew Young and Dr. Martin Luther King's first meeting at Talladega College (1957).
Ambassador Andrew Young teams up with World Peace Revival to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Alvarado confessed to having sex with a "passed out" fellow soldier.
After confessing to having sex with “passed out” soldier, Army commanders let him go
Ambassador Andrew Young teaming up with World Peace Revival
Ambassador Andrew Young teams up with World Peace Revival to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
A shooting involving an officer
Man shot by police in Gwinnett County, officer also injured