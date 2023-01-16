Positively Georgia
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

Gregory McMichael
Gregory McMichael(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to the Augusta State Medical Prison.

Gregory McMichael was convicted in the Feb. 23, 2022 slaying along with his son Travis and neighbor William “Roddy” Bryan.

Travis McMichael pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Arbery, a Black jogger who the McMichaels chased and cornered in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Glynn County, claiming they thought he was a prowler. Bryan documented the confrontation on video.

The McMichaels were sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of murder on Feb. 22, 2022. Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

The three white men weren’t arrested or prosecuted for months after the killing. It was one of several instances of white men killing Black people that led to nationwide protests.

