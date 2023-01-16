Atlanta community unites for 54th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day service

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy, impact, and leadership has touched people all over the world.

But it’s an undeniable part of Atlanta’s DNA.

Atlanta News First spent the day making sure you know just how much effort some of our neighbors put into honoring Dr. King.

Hundreds of people gathered at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church for its 54th annual service where Dr. King was baptized and where he co-pastored with his father in 1960.

Dr. King’s family joined several city leaders to reflect on his life.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden spoke at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church on what would have been the 94th birthday of the late Martin Luther King Jr.

Mayor Andre Dickens was joined by Sen. Raphael Warnock and Dr. King’s youngest child, Bernice King among many others on Monday.

