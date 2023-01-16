Chick-fil-A locations across north Georgia closing temporarily for renovations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some Chic-fil-A locations across north Georgia are preparing for some major improvements.

According to a Facebook post, Chick-fil-A on North Druid Hills in Atlanta closed its doors on Jan. 13 for renovations.

The message posted to the company’s Facebook last week said in part: “Our location is now temporarily closed for a short period. We look forward to serving you again and showing off our remodeling improvements. Take good care and see you soon.”

Gordon County Chick-fil-A lovers will have a month to get prepared before the Calhoun store temporarily shuts down for remodeling.

The announcement was made last week that the 495 Highway 53 location will shut down beginning Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. for a remodel.

“You have one month to come and dine with us, and come see us before we shut down the store for a couple of weeks,” Calhoun Chick-fil-A Marketing Director Hannah Pass said.

According to Pass, an exact reopening date for the restaurant hasn’t yet been set.

“We can’t share an exact day of when we will reopen, because as we all know things can change on the fly,” Pass said, adding that for updates on the process, the store’s Facebook and Instagram pages will have information as the remodel moves along

Dalton’s Walnut Avenue Chick-fil-A location is also closed due to renovations. The company posted to its Facebook last month that the location is currently closed for remodeling.

The planned updates at all locations will be to both the drive-thru and dining areas.

No other details have been released about the extensive remodel phase or how workers will be compensated during the temporary closure.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.