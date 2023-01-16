Community devastated after UGA player, staffer killed in crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Students and fans are devastated after a UGA football player and Bulldogs staff member were killed in a car crash.

RELATED: UGA player, staffer among two dead after a car crash in Athens-Clarke County.

A memorial sits outside of Sanford Stadium in memory of 20-year-old Devin Willock and 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy.

“It’s just devastating, all the students care a lot about the football players and it’s just really hard to lose one of them,” student Megan Senn said. “They’re one of us and the staff members, too.”

An overnight crash claimed the lives of Willock, an offensive lineman, who just completed his redshirt sophomore season, and LeCroy, a UGA Bulldogs staff member.

According to Athens-Clarke County officials, the driver lost control of Barnett Shoals Road.

Warren McClendon, also a player, and Victoria Bowles were injured, according to police.

The crash happened hours after a parade celebrating the Bulldogs winning their second consecutive national championship.

“It’s crazy how wins are so unifying, but also loss like this is also so unifying,” Senn said. “Seeing all the students come together and mourn and pray for him.”

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.