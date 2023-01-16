Community honors life and legacy of MLK in hometown of Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, people celebrated the native son of Atlanta who changed the course of civil rights in this country.

The great civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was a proud product of the Sweet Auburn community in the heart of Atlanta.

He lives on today through visitors to the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, which is where Dr. King later preached about his dream.

“My biggest thing was to show my daughter our history,” said Sydavia Tiennat, who came by the church on the MLK holiday.

Dr. King preached at Ebenezer Baptist Church, from 1960 until he was killed in 1968.

Many families from the Peach State and beyond, stopped by the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park on Monday.

“We’re enjoying the special time together and learning about MLK,” one visitor told Atlanta News First. He brought his great-niece to make sure Dr. King’s dream lives on.

“It’s very important and as a youth, she needs to learn something that we all need, more inclusiveness and more togetherness.”

Families also stopped by the National Historic Park and looked at the MLK holiday, not just as another day off from work or school, but as a day of reflection.

“Don’t just come just to see what it’s about, come and actually get into the middle of why he did everything he did for us to come together and become one,” said Tiennat.

