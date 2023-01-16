Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day 5K Drum Run held in Doraville

DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy lives on today with many events across the metro Atlanta community honoring his life.

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day 5k Drum Run was held on Monday morning with many people taking over New Peachtree Road in Doraville.

The annual event not only celebrates Dr. King, but it unites the community together with fellowship and fitness.

You could hear a drumline on the sideline for three miles to keep racers going throughout the course.

Proceeds from the race go to local schools and churches across the metro, according to officials.

Hundreds of people gathered at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church for its 54th annual service where Dr. King was baptized and where he co-pastored with his father in 1960.

