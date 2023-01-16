FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry today with rain Tuesday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect dry weather for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but rain will return to metro Atlanta Tuesday morning.

Today

You’ll notice increasing clouds this morning with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Despite the clouds, it will stay dry today with highs in the 60s, which is above average.

First Alert on Tuesday

Our next weather system will bring rain to north Georgia on Tuesday. Most of the rain will fall on Tuesday morning, so plan accordingly if you have any activities before lunch. After lunch, expect drier weather.

Wet week

Beyond Tuesday, we’ll have several opportunities for rain in metro Atlanta with First Alerts on Thursday and Sunday for rain.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.