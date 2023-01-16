FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry today with rain Tuesday morning
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect dry weather for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but rain will return to metro Atlanta Tuesday morning.
Today
You’ll notice increasing clouds this morning with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Despite the clouds, it will stay dry today with highs in the 60s, which is above average.
First Alert on Tuesday
Our next weather system will bring rain to north Georgia on Tuesday. Most of the rain will fall on Tuesday morning, so plan accordingly if you have any activities before lunch. After lunch, expect drier weather.
Wet week
Beyond Tuesday, we’ll have several opportunities for rain in metro Atlanta with First Alerts on Thursday and Sunday for rain.
