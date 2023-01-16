Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry today with rain Tuesday morning

Monday's forecast in Atlanta
Monday's forecast in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Rodney Harris
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect dry weather for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but rain will return to metro Atlanta Tuesday morning.

Today

You’ll notice increasing clouds this morning with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Despite the clouds, it will stay dry today with highs in the 60s, which is above average.

First Alert on Tuesday

Our next weather system will bring rain to north Georgia on Tuesday. Most of the rain will fall on Tuesday morning, so plan accordingly if you have any activities before lunch. After lunch, expect drier weather.

Wet week

Beyond Tuesday, we’ll have several opportunities for rain in metro Atlanta with First Alerts on Thursday and Sunday for rain.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

More rain this week
First Alert Forecast: FIRST ALERT Tuesday & Thursday for more rain
More rain this week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer this week with scattered rain Tuesday & Thursday
Sunny, 20s to start Sunday in Atlanta
Sunny, 20s to start Sunday in Atlanta
Sunny, 20s to start Sunday in Atlanta
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, 20s to start Sunday