FIRST ALERT WEATHER | Rain headed to metro Atlanta this week, what to expect

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rain is returning to metro Atlanta this week.

There are three FIRST ALERTS this week for rain. A FIRST ALERT is issued as a “heads up” for nuisance weather that could impact your day.

The first FIRST ALERT is Tuesday for scattered showers throughout the morning commute. The rain chances will diminish through the day with only an isolated shower possible Tuesday afternoon. No storms or severe weather are expected Tuesday.

The second FIRST ALERT is Thursday. Again, we’ll see scattered showers. As of now, the highest chance of rain will be throughout the morning, with lower rain chances in the late afternoon. The chance of thunderstorms is very low, with no strong or severe storms expected.

The third FIRST ALERT is Sunday. We’ll see scattered rain that could impact your weekend outdoor plans. As of now, the rain will move out late Sunday, with dry weather just in time for the start of next week.

Although Monday will be dry, we’ll continue to see waves of rain off and on next week.

