Four people charged after fleeing traffic stop, crashing in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four people face multiple charges after a driver led police on a pursuit through multiple towns in the Atlanta metro area before crashing on Friday.

According to police officials, LaGrange police officers contacted Sandy Springs officers to inform them of someone who committed an “entering auto” in their area. Officers later located the vehicle on Roswell Road.

After a traffic stop, the driver fled officers and led them on a pursuit. The driver, according to officials, crashed into another vehicle. Officials say two of the four people inside the car fled on foot, while the other two remained inside the car.

Two individuals were later found hiding inside a nearby business and taken into custody.

All four individuals face charges including fleeing to elude, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana, and more.

