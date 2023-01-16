Positively Georgia
Four shelters open for those impacted by tornadoes in North Georgia

(Source: WAFF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Red Cross is continuing to provide help to those who need it after several tornadoes and damaging winds hit North Georgia last week.

The Red Cross will provide emergency essentials and emotional support to families in need. They also have four shelters for people who do not have a place to live because of the inclement weather.

The shelters are at the Locust Grove Recreation Center, City Park Gymnasium, First United Methodist Church in Griffin and Faith Baptist Church in LaGrange.

People in need of emergency help can call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

