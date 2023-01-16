Gas prices continue to rise after gas tax suspension ended in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gas prices continue to rise in Georgia after Gov. Brian Kemp ended the gas tax suspension last week.

Gov. Brian Kemp kept extending that suspension month after month, doing it one last time in December to help families offset the cost of holiday spending.

According to AAA, the average price of gas soared to $3.07 per gallon for unleaded gas. That is an increase of 25 cents more than a week ago, officials say.

Officials add it costs $45 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gas.

