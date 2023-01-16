Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Gas prices continue to rise after gas tax suspension ended in Georgia

Gas prices jump after gas tax suspension ends
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gas prices continue to rise in Georgia after Gov. Brian Kemp ended the gas tax suspension last week.

Gov. Brian Kemp kept extending that suspension month after month, doing it one last time in December to help families offset the cost of holiday spending.

According to AAA, the average price of gas soared to $3.07 per gallon for unleaded gas. That is an increase of 25 cents more than a week ago, officials say.

Officials add it costs $45 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gas. 

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community honors life and legacy of MLK
Community honors life and legacy of MLK in hometown of Atlanta
Pinky Cole, Slutty Vegan owner
‘Slutty Vegan’ owner Pinky Cole hopes to expand restaurant business
Pinky Cole seeks to open Slutty Vegan in D.C.
Community honors life and legacy of MLK in hometown of Atlanta
Annual MLK Day Drum Run 5K held in Doraville
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day 5K Drum Run held in Doraville