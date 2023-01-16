Griffin-Spalding County schools close in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Griffin-Spalding County schools will be closed on Jan. 16 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The schools will also be closed for students and staff on Jan. 17 as Griffin communities continue to restore power and clean up tornado damage.

