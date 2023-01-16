Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Griffin-Spalding County schools close in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

El padre del menor estaba con él al momento del incidente, pero no pudo salvarlo, dijeron las...
El padre del menor estaba con él al momento del incidente, pero no pudo salvarlo, dijeron las autoridades.(Envato)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Griffin-Spalding County schools will be closed on Jan. 16 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

RELATED: Home Depot Foundation to help Griffin community hit by tornado on Jan. 12.

The schools will also be closed for students and staff on Jan. 17 as Griffin communities continue to restore power and clean up tornado damage.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tornado damage on Chappell Street just north of downtown Griffin. A man on this street had to...
Home Depot Foundation to help Griffin community hit by tornado on Jan. 12
Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that...
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) takes food from fans during the second half of the...
UGA fan met player Devin Willock one day before his death
fire truck generic photo
One found dead after ‘fully engulfed’ fire in Fayette County