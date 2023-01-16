Lunar New Year: Where to celebrate across metro Atlanta 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lunar New Year is celebrated over 15 days, with dates based on the lunisolar calendar. This year, it’s from Sunday, Jan. 22, through Feb. 5.

Every new year is paired with one of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig.

This year is the rabbit’s turn. Rabbit years are associated with luck, longevity, peace, and prosperity, and those born in the year of the rabbit are thought to be vigilant, witty, and ingenious.

Here’s a list of Lunar New Year events across North Georgia. Share your “Year of the Rabbit” celebrations with #AtlantaNewsFirst.

Ring in the Year of the Rabbit at Atlantic Station on Sunday, Jan 22 from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

“Join us as we honor the Lunar New Year with a festival full of traditional rituals and fun for the whole family! Witness a spellbinding Lion Dance that is sure to bring you prosperity, enjoy a captivating Kung Fu/Tai Chi performance, create symbolic crafts, and even meet the animals of the Chinese Zodiac at our petting zoo. DJ Chika Takai will also be turning up the celebration with a live Dj set on Atlantic Green! Event details are listed below:

Create Lunar New Year crafts and enjoy music by DJ Chika Takai on the Green – 12:00 p.m.-5 p.m.

Lion Dance – 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Kung Fu/Tai Chi Performance – 2:30-3:30

Petting Zoo – 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Stone Mountain Park’s Lunar New Year Festival

Stone Mountain Park’s first-ever Lunar New Year Festival features cultural craft activities, storytelling, puppetry, dance and drum exhibitions, parades, a new Drone Show, a new Light Show, and other cultural elements. The festival will take place Friday through Sunday, January 20 - 22 and 27 - 29.

This brand-new festival features a drone show, a light show on the largest screen in the world, cultural craft activities, storytelling, puppetry, dance and drum exhibitions, parades, and other cultural elements.

The schedule of events can be found here

Children’s Museum of Atlanta Chinese Dance Company

On Sun. Jan. 22, families are invited to ring in the Lunar New Year in style at the CMA stage with a special performance by the Atlanta Chinese Dance Company.

FREE “take-and-make” kits at Dekalb County Libraries

The Redan-Trotti Library is handing out FREE Take-and-Make kits for kids and adults. The kits include everything you need to make an origami animal bookmark. You can pick one up on any Monday in January. See the Lunar New Year events page on the county’s library website for details.

There’s also a special Chinese New Year celebration at the Chamblee branch on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The event is suitable for families and kids of all ages; it is FREE to attend.

Children’s crafts at the Duluth Library

Thursday, Jan. 29.

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Admission is FREE!

Families can learn about Lunar New traditions and create their own bouncing rabbit, origami, and rattle drum. Supplies are provided. The Duluth branch of Gwinnett Public Library is located at 3180 Main St. in Duluth.

Decatur Lunar New Year Festival

This is said to be Atlanta’s only Pan-Asian New Year celebration — meaning it embraces the diverse customs of several different Asian countries, including Vietnam, Korea, China, and the Philippines. For most of Asia, 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. But in Vietnam, it’s the Year of the Cat. So the Decatur festival has created its own mascot animal — the Cabbit — in the spirit of inclusivity.

Chinese New Year Celebration at Doc Chey’s

The Grant Park, Virginia-Highland, and Emory locations of Doc Chey’s will once again host an annual Lunar New Year celebration on Tuesday, January 24, during lunch and dinner. The day features special fortune cookies with prizes inside each, including a chance to win a pair of Atlanta United tickets.

City of Johns Creek Lunar New Year at Newtown Park

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with cultural performances, traditional food, local vendors, and kids’ activities. Jan. 21.

