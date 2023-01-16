Positively Georgia
Man shot by police in Gwinnett County, officer also injured

By Natasha Pollard
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Snellville Police Officer was involved in a shooting at the speedway on Stone Mountain Highway.

The officer was responding to reports of a man waving a gun in the area.

When police arrived, they located the man and tried to speak to him but the man pulled out a gun. The police officer then pulled out his gun and shot the man.

The man was taken to the local hospital for his injuries. The officer also received unspecified minor injuries.

The man’s gun was retrieved at the scene and the incident is now being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

