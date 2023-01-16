One injured, one in custody after stabbing in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after a person was stabbed in northeast Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, officers responded to a report of a person stabbed near 235 Peachtree St. NE around 2:06 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators say a nearby Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was flagged down after a report of a person stabbed. According to officials, the deputy “detained” someone in connection to the incident. That individual was taken into custody by Atlanta police officials with charges pending.

The incident remains under investigation.

