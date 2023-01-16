Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

One injured, one in custody after stabbing in northeast Atlanta

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after a person was stabbed in northeast Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, officers responded to a report of a person stabbed near 235 Peachtree St. NE around 2:06 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators say a nearby Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was flagged down after a report of a person stabbed. According to officials, the deputy “detained” someone in connection to the incident. That individual was taken into custody by Atlanta police officials with charges pending.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Power outages and tree damage in Butts County
Parts of Butts County still without power after two tornadoes touched down
Community honors life and legacy of MLK
Community honors life and legacy of MLK in hometown of Atlanta
Pinky Cole, Slutty Vegan owner
‘Slutty Vegan’ owner Pinky Cole hopes to expand restaurant business
Pinky Cole seeks to open Slutty Vegan in D.C.