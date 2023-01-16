‘Slutty Vegan’ owner Pinky Cole hopes to expand restaurant business

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Businesswoman Pinky Cole is hoping to expand her empire.

According to an Instagram post, she bought a building in Washington, D.C. with plans to open another Slutty Vegan restaurant.

According to the post, the building is near 12th Street which is near the HBCU Howard University.

Cole is reportedly still being sued by former employees who claim she withheld a portion of their tips, however, she has denied those allegations.

In the federal lawsuit, Morgan Georgia, and two other former employees accuse Cole and two co-owners of requiring tipped employees to give up 25 percent of their tips at Bar Vegan, inside Ponce City Market. That money, they allege, was used to go to the house.

