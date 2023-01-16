Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

‘Slutty Vegan’ owner Pinky Cole hopes to expand restaurant business

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Businesswoman Pinky Cole is hoping to expand her empire.

According to an Instagram post, she bought a building in Washington, D.C. with plans to open another Slutty Vegan restaurant.

According to the post, the building is near 12th Street which is near the HBCU Howard University.

Cole is reportedly still being sued by former employees who claim she withheld a portion of their tips, however, she has denied those allegations.

RELATED: ‘Slutty Vegan’ owner Pinky Cole, co-owners of Bar Vegan facing tips lawsuit.

In the federal lawsuit, Morgan Georgia, and two other former employees accuse Cole and two co-owners of requiring tipped employees to give up 25 percent of their tips at Bar Vegan, inside Ponce City Market. That money, they allege, was used to go to the house.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community honors life and legacy of MLK
Community honors life and legacy of MLK in hometown of Atlanta
Pinky Cole seeks to open Slutty Vegan in D.C.
Community honors life and legacy of MLK in hometown of Atlanta
Annual MLK Day Drum Run 5K held in Doraville
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day 5K Drum Run held in Doraville