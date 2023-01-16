Positively Georgia
Police looking for car involved in deadly hit-and-run on I-75/85 South

File - Police lights
File - Police lights(WSMV)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight.

The Atlanta Police Department says a middle-aged Hispanic male was walking on the I-75/85 southbound expressway at Courtland Street early Monday morning when he was fatally struck by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene.

Police are searching for a dark blue Chevy Malibu.

If you have any information, contact Atlanta PD or Crime Stoppers.

