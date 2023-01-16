Georgia officials discuss tornado damage, recovery efforts
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials in Georgia addressed damage and recovery efforts after a tornado touched down on Thursday.
By 5 a.m. on Friday, National Weather Service officials confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in Troup, Meriwether, DeKalb, Spalding, and Warren counties.
They say, “that number will absolutely increase in the coming days as they analyze damage assessments and dispatch survey teams.”
A tornado that touched down north of Griffin was confirmed to be an EF3.
