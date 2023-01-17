17-year-old arrested in Decatur weeks after deadly Mall of America shooting, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five teenagers have now been charged following a shooting on Dec. 23 at the Mall of America that killed 19-year-old Johntae Hudson.

On Tuesday, 17-year-old Lavon Longstreet was arrested at a home on Kenridge Parkway in Decatur.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Bloomington Minnesota Police Department, and the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest of Longstreet.

Longstreet was arrested on 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree assault charges.

U.S. Marshal Thomas Brown said, “This is another example of guns being placed in the hands of immature young people, resulting in deadly consequences in what was once safe public places. The U.S. Marshals Service will continue to work with our state and local partners to get these guns off the streets and enhance the security of our communities.”

