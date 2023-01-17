Positively Georgia
2 DeKalb sisters reported missing after disagreement with mother, police say

2 DeKalb missing sisters(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenage girls went missing in Dekalb County last week, the DeKalb County Police Department reported.

Both girls are considered to be at risk due to their age.

According to police, 14-year-old DeAsiah and 13-year-old Nevaeh were last seen on Jan. 12 leaving their home on Greensbrooke Close after an argument ensued with their mother.

Police said both teens are 5-feet-2-inches tall and weigh 110 pounds. with brown eyes and black hair.

If you see them call SVU at 770-724-7710. #WeAreDKPD

