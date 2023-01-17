2 students injured following incident at Cobb County School, officials confirm

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two students were injured in an incident at JJ Daniell Middle School Tuesday, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

A Cobb County school spokesperson sent this statement saying in part:

“Earlier today, an altercation occurred at a middle school where a student caused injury to both the victim and themselves. This situation is being handled according to state law and district policies, including discipline and criminal charges. Students and staff are safe.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the incident that occurred at the school has left some parents worried and on edge.

Atlanta News First is working to learn what led up to the incident and the condition of the students involved.

