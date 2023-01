5-year-old killed in Butts County identified, funeral arrangements announced

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Butts County officials identified the youngest victim of last week’s tornado outbreak.

Five-year-old Egan Jeffcoat was killed when a tree crushed the car he was in.

Family members say Egan loved being outside, fishing and Spider-Man.

Egan’s funeral will be tomorrow at the Haisten Funeral Home Chapel on Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.