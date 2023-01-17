55-year-old man injured after argument ‘escalated’ into shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say an argument “escalated” into a shooting that left a man injured in southeast Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

According to police officials, officers responded to 834 Hank Aaron Drive SE after reports of a person shot around 3:28 p.m.

Officers located a 55-year-old man with a gunshot wound on the scene. He was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators confirmed that the “victim had been in a verbal argument” with a known individual. The identities of the victim and the shooter have not been released by officials at this time.

This shooting remains under investigation.

