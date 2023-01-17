AAPI caucus lays out legislative priorities in general assembly

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Members of Georgia’s newest legislative caucus spoke to Atlanta News First today.

The Asian American Pacific Islander caucus laid out its priorities for the 2023 legislative session.

The bipartisan group says its main goal is to service the rapidly growing communities they represent.

State Sen. Michelle Au (D-50) said, “the goals of forming a caucus is in-fact not about the individuals. it’s about the communities we serve and the issues we want to advance. and bringing perspectives to the table that don’t always get heard in spaces like this.”

