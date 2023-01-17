Atlanta city council approves $4.7 million in funding for new fire trucks

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Fire & Rescue (AFRD) will soon add more trucks to its reserve fleet.

Nate Bailey, president of Atlanta Professional Firefighters Local 134, told Atlanta News First every day is a challenge for firefighters working in the city.

“Over the past few weeks, months, even the last year we had several engines and trucks go out of service,” he said. “There were times we didn’t have one to replace in the stations.”

Atlanta currently has 31 fire engines and 14 ladder trucks. At least 13 engines have more than 100,000 miles on them, according to Bailey. He said the department’s reserve fleet is also limited. Some units are more than 20 years old.

When a truck goes offline, it becomes a juggling act to ensure firefighters can respond effectively to emergencies. There have been times the fire department has had to temporarily shut down stations because they don’t have a working truck.

“When we start to lose some of those, we lose our capabilities and the other engines and trucks in those surrounding areas have to run more calls,” Bailey said.

On Tuesday, the city council unanimously approved $4.7 million in funding to buy three new pumper trucks and three new ladder trucks

“As Atlanta continues to grow, so does the need for additional capacity to effectively respond to emergency situations,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “The expansion of our AFRD fleet will help decrease response times, increase our readiness, and improve the overall safety of our communities. Thank you to City Council for their assistance in building One Safe City.”

Councilman Dustin Hillis, who chairs the public safety committee, said part of the reason the city is in this predicament is that a lot of the fire department’s equipment was purchased at the same time. He added that it’s a multi-million dollar problem past administrations failed to address.

“It’s definitely, something we’re tackling head-on,” Hillis said. “The plan is to replace the reserves and then after that start looking at our stations and come up with a better plan. There’s going to be more purchases coming that I’ll be working with the administration with.”

“This equipment is vital for the advancement of AFRD,” said AFRD Chief Rod Smith. “Over the last several months, I have spoken in depth with City administration about how the Atlanta Fire Department is operating diligently to serve our communities. I thank Mayor Dickens and the City Council for their willingness and continued support to preserve the best-in-class service to the citizens and property of the City of Atlanta, together.”

This legislation is the latest investment, using taxpayer dollars, to address public safety needs in Atlanta. City leaders have already committed to spending $70 million for fire and police station renovations throughout the city.

