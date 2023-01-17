Atlanta City Council approves ordinance to prevent catalytic converter theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s quick cash for thieves but a huge headache for metro-Atlanta drivers.

Criminals plundering parts leaving vehicles undrivable.

State Farms officials say catalytic converter thefts have increased by more than 400 percent nationwide since 2019.

Now Atlanta city leaders are taking action to keep your car from being the next target.

Neil Jordan, the manager of Roger Jordan Garage, has seen a lot of cars over the last few decades.

But there’s one sound popping up more and more lately at the auto repair shop that he manages.

“When people pull up their car and it sounds like it’s a Harley motorcycle, I know immediately that their catalytic has been stolen,” said Jordan.

It’s an issue that has the attention of the Atlanta City Council.

“People are doing it because it’s profitable, as a city we can stop that,” said Councilman Lewis who is sponsoring new legislation that was approved by the council on Tuesday.

Under the new ordinance, people stealing catalytic converters to sell to scrap yards for several hundred dollars will now have to turn over a lot more than just the car part.

“When you take these exotic car parts to the scrap yard, you now got to get your photo ID copied so now we have to have an ID, we know who you are,” said Councilman Lewis.

The ordinance also requires people to provide a thumbprint and the VIN number from the car where the part was obtained.

“We’re not going to punish the scrap yard, but make it more fair,” said Councilman Lewis. “We’re going to make it to where they are no longer buying stolen goods.”

Under the ordinance, buyers can face a hefty fine if they don’t follow the new requirements.

“That’s our way of holding folks accountable,” said Councilman Lewis.

If you want to take an extra step of security for your own car, Jordan recommends getting some kind of theft prevention device, like a catalytic converter shield, that may deter thieves.

“They could still steal it but it’s a little more trouble, so they rather go ahead and go to the next vehicle,” said Jordan.

Sandy Springs Police have also taken action to crack down on stolen catalytic converters.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.