Atlanta Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

Mario Boyd
Mario Boyd(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police need the public’s help locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Mario Boyd was reported missing Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. He was last seen on Edgewood Avenue NW and Bell Street.

Boyd has a short haircut and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and no shoes. He has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

If you see Mario Boyd or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Atlanta Police Department.

