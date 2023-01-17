Building generational wealth could be the key to closing the racial wealth gap

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the U.S., the average African American and Hispanic household earns about half as much as the average White household.

When you look at generational wealth, that gap widens.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Advisor Brian Ford talks about this continuing trend and how building Black generational wealth could be part of the solution.

For more on this or to connect with a financial advisor in your area, click here.

