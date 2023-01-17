Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Building generational wealth could be the key to closing the racial wealth gap

Northwestern Mutual's Brian Ford talks about this continuing trend and how building Black generational wealth could be part of the solution.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the U.S., the average African American and Hispanic household earns about half as much as the average White household.

When you look at generational wealth, that gap widens.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Advisor Brian Ford talks about this continuing trend and how building Black generational wealth could be part of the solution.

For more on this or to connect with a financial advisor in your area, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

5-year-old killed
5-year-old killed in Butts County identified, funeral arrangements announced
Devin Willock and Chandler
Incident report released for crash that killed UGA football player, staff member
Todd, Julie Chrisley report to prison
Drug dealers arrested after raids in Monroe County